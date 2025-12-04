DT
Home / Chandigarh / City lads take 105-run lead

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:13 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Chandigarh lads gained a 105-run lead by posting 472 runs in reply to Assam’s first innings total of 256, during the Day 3 of the Cooch Behar Trophy match, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. At the drawn of the stumps, Assam lads were struggling at 111/6 to trail by 105 runs.

