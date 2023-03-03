City liquor vend owner among 2 held not guilty in excise case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 2

TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, acquitted two persons in an excise case.

Those acquitted are Rakesh Kumar Singla and Rajesh Bansal.

As per the prosecution, the police received a tip-off that Rakesh Singla, who had two English wine shops in Sector 27, Chandigarh, was selling branded liquor, which was meant “for sale in Punjab only”. Acting on it, the police sent a bogus customer on May 3, 2015, with a currency note of Rs 500 denomination to purchase a bottle of liquor after ensuring that it was meant for ‘sale in Punjab’. When the bogus customer bought liquor, the police raided the shop and arrested a person there, Rajesh Bansal.

The police claimed that they recovered two boxes of IMFL with ‘For sale in Punjab only’ written on them.

Finding prima facie a case, the charge under Section 61.1.14 of the Excise Act was framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Defence counsel Jarnail Singh argued that the prosecution failed to prove the case and even the bogus customer did not support the prosecution’s case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. The court observed that the Excise and Taxation Officer, in his cross-examination, admitted that in case liquor meant for sale in Punjab was sold in Chandigarh, the Excise Department had the right to take action and challan the seller. The police could register the FIR, but the proceedings would then normally be transferred to the Excise Department.

It implied that the police had no jurisdiction to challan the accused and it was for the Excise Department to take over the proceedings after their arrest. The court also observed that the bogus customer had turned hostile and did not support the prosecution case.