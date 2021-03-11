Chandigarh MC chief reviews work in Sector 55, 56

Chandigarh, April 25
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited Sector 55 and 56 to take stock of the ongoing development works and listen to the problems of area residents.
The ‘on-foot’ visit started at 6.30 am. The Commissioner was accompanied by the area councillor, chief engineer, superintending engineers and executive engineers concerned, SDEs, junior engineers of the Chandigarh MC, office-bearers of the Resident Welfare Associations and local residents. The visit started from Sector 55.
