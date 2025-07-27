City mercury rises to 36.9° C, humidity level touches 83%

The city residents experienced hot and humid weather conditions with mercury rising to 36.9° Celsius and humidity level touching 83%. It logged the hottest day in Punjab and third highest maximum temperature in the region, also including Haryana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a yellow alert for heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms at isolated places in Chandigarh and Haryana for Sunday and Monday.

With a maximum temperature of 36.9° Celsius, which was highest in Punjab and third highest in the region after 37.5 and 37.2° Celsius recorded in Palwal and both Ambala and Hisar, respectively, The hot and humid weather forced residents to stay indoors.

The day’s maximum temperature was 0.3 degree above yesterday’s reading and 3.1 degrees above normal.

Similarly, the minimum temperature of 27.8° Celsius recorded in the city was 0.8 degree above yesterday’s measurement and 0.7 degree above normal. The relative humidity touched 83%.

While Mohali recorded 35.9 and 27.5° Celsius of maximum and minimum temperature, respectively, Panchkula logged the maximum of 35.5° Celsius and minimum of 27.2° Celsius to remain the least hot place in the tricity.

As compared to yesterday, there was a fall of 0.3 and 0.4 degree in the average maximum temperature, which was near normal and above normal by 2 degrees in Punjab and Haryana, respectively.

The IMD has predicted cloudy sky with rain in the tricity till July 31. “The average maximum and minimum temperature will remain between 37 and 26° Celsius, respectively, in tricyt for the next five days,” said the weatherman.