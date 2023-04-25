City NCC win shooting c'ship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The local NCC Group emerged the overall champions during the Inter-NCC Group Sports Shooting Championship organised by the NCC Directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, at the Chandigarh Police Shooting Range, Sector 25.

A total of eight teams comprising 64 cadets participated. Shooters selected will be trained to achieve excellence in various events of shooting.

Brigadier Parvinder Singh, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Chandigarh, awarded the medals and certificates to the winners.