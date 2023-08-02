Chandigarh police spent Rs 63 lakh on travel in 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

The Chandigarh Police department emerged top spender on domestic travel as compared to other UT departments. Their personnel incurred a whopping Rs 63 lakh on travel during 2022-23. Following closely were officers of the UT Administration whose travel expenses amounted to Rs 24 lakh during the same period. The fact came to the fore following an RTI query.

Officials of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) spent around Rs 11 lakh, while those of the Forest Department nearly Rs 5 lakh.

In 2021-22, the UT police’s travel expenses were Rs 66 lakh, while in 2020-21, the same were Rs 11 lakh. Interestingly, the sanctioned budget for domestic travel varied each year, with officials ensuring their spending remained slightly below the allocated budget. In some cases, the sanctioned amount was only marginally higher than the actual expenses incurred by the personnel.

RK Garg, president, Second Innings’ Association, who obtained the information, expressed concern over high travel expenses of government officials. He said the authorities concerned should scrutinise these expenses.

A senior police officer said the department’s high spending on travel was due to the nature of the duty that involved travelling to other states for conducting raids and apprehending suspects.