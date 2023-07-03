City prof's work acknowledged

Chandigarh, July 2
Dr Sudhir Hindwan, a city-based senior academician and a professor of political science, has been chosen for a research paper presentation in a world conference to be held at Utrecht, Netherlands in the third week of October.
The selection of his research paper on “Education: Opportunities and Challenges” has been an outcome of a closed blind review process. He is a recipient of Bharat Gaurav award in the field of academics and research and an expert on strategic affairs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Amid Manipur crisis, India raises border issues with Myanmar
Defence Secy flags trans-border movement during two-day visi...
Supreme Court reopens today, to take up petitions on Manipur violence
Extends free Wi-Fi to lawyers, litigants, scribes
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia’s Papua
The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km on land