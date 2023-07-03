City prof's work acknowledged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Dr Sudhir Hindwan, a city-based senior academician and a professor of political science, has been chosen for a research paper presentation in a world conference to be held at Utrecht, Netherlands in the third week of October.

The selection of his research paper on “Education: Opportunities and Challenges” has been an outcome of a closed blind review process. He is a recipient of Bharat Gaurav award in the field of academics and research and an expert on strategic affairs.