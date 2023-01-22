City resident convicted of suicide bid at police station

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 21

A local court has sentenced Tarun Chopra, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher, to undergo three-month rigorous imprisonment (RI) for making a suicide attempt at a police station.

The police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of a Head Constable under Section 309 of the IPC.

In the complaint, the Head Constable said he was on the night duty at the Sector 19 police station in Chandigarh on December 28, 2017. He heard noises from the lock-up around 3:45 am. When he reached near the lock-up, he saw that the accused, Tarun Chopra, had broken a tube light and tried to cut his arm with it. He also dismantled a pipe of the toilet flush and hit it on his head. When he tried to open the lock, the accused again hit his head against lock-up bars.

The Head Constable, Karan Singh, took him to the GMSH-16, Chandigarh. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused. After completion of investigation, the police submitted a challan against the accused.

On finding prima facie case, charges under Section 309 of the IPC were framed against him, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

While the counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. In order to prove the guilt of the accused, the prosecution examined six witnesses and placed the records of medical reports.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the act of hitting himself with a broken tube light and then with an iron pipe indicates that the accused did so with an intention to commit suicide. This court is of the affirmed view that the prosecution had remained successful in establishing the guilt of the accused person to the effect that he had attempted to commit suicide by hitting himself with a broken tube light and dismantled an iron pipe. As such, the accused was convicted under Section 309 of the IPC and sentenced to undergo three-month RI. The court also directed the accused to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.