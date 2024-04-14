Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 49L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A city resident lost over Rs 49 lakh to a fraudster. In a complaint to the police, Dheeraj Kaushal, a resident of Mani Majra, stated that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 49,01,129 on the pretext of an online investment. A case of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered.

