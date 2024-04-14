Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 49L

Chandigarh: A city resident lost over Rs 49 lakh to a fraudster. In a complaint to the police, Dheeraj Kaushal, a resident of Mani Majra, stated that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 49,01,129 on the pretext of an online investment. A case of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...