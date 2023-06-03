City resident duped of Rs 66K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

A city resident has lost Rs 66,000 to a cyber fraud. Mahesh Ram reported he had received a link through SMS on his mobile phone. He clicked on the link and got himself registered on an app. He was promised that money invested in the company gets doubled within a few days, following which he invested a total of Rs 66,000 in the company, only to find later that he had been duped. The cybercrime police have registered a case.