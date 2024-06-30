City resident loses Rs 17L to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, June 29
Fraudsters continue to dupe gullible people by posing as their acquaintances or relatives settled abroad. In one such case, a resident of Sector 27 ended up losing Rs 17.20 lakh. The police said Rattan Kumar Jain (59) was deceived by a fraudster, who posed as his uncle, DC Jain, who lives in Canada.
The suspect contacted Rattan via the social media and started sending him messages on WhatsApp. After sometime, the fraudster started asking for money. After much persuasion, the victim transferred Rs 17.20 lakh in five transactions.
He later came to know that he was duped. A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC at the cybercrime police station and an investigation started.
Despite awareness campaigns, people continue to fall victims to such frauds. A police official said, “Fraudsters pose as acquaintances or relatives living abroad, a common tactic used to deceive vulnerable individuals. They make victims reveal their personal information or send them money on one pretext or the other. It is essential to verify such claims.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok