City resident loses Rs 17L to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, June 29

Fraudsters continue to dupe gullible people by posing as their acquaintances or relatives settled abroad. In one such case, a resident of Sector 27 ended up losing Rs 17.20 lakh. The police said Rattan Kumar Jain (59) was deceived by a fraudster, who posed as his uncle, DC Jain, who lives in Canada.

The suspect contacted Rattan via the social media and started sending him messages on WhatsApp. After sometime, the fraudster started asking for money. After much persuasion, the victim transferred Rs 17.20 lakh in five transactions.

He later came to know that he was duped. A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC at the cybercrime police station and an investigation started.

Despite awareness campaigns, people continue to fall victims to such frauds. A police official said, “Fraudsters pose as acquaintances or relatives living abroad, a common tactic used to deceive vulnerable individuals. They make victims reveal their personal information or send them money on one pretext or the other. It is essential to verify such claims.”

