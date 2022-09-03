Chandigarh resident loses Rs 4.8L to fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

In yet another case of fraudsters duping gullible people by posing their acquaintance staying abroad, a Sector 37 resident was duped of Rs 4.8 lakh.

In his complaint, Jagdish Parshad Yadav stated that the suspect posed as Cheema, a family friend residing in Brampton, Canada. He claimed that he, along with his friends, had gone to a hotel where some Canadians passed racial abuses following which one of his friends hit one of them with a bottle. The fraudster claimed that the police had arrested them. He claimed that the complainant’s son, Virendra, was also with them and they needed money for getting bail. The complainant fell in their trap and as advised by them, transferred Rs 4.8 lakh.

The fraudster then claimed that the Canadian succumbed to the head injury and his wife is seeking compensation. He demanded more money from the victim.

The complainant, on verification from his daughter-in-law, found that his son was at home only and nothing had happened. He immediately informed his bank but a majority of the transferred money was withdrawn by then.

The police have registered a case.