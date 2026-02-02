City rowers bag gold, bronze at national meet

Chandigarh rowers won gold in the men’s double scull and bronze in the men’s coxless-four at the 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship, held at the Army Rowing Node in Pune, Maharashtra.

Advertisement

In the 2000m men’s double scull final, Yuvraj Singh Parmar and Jaspal Singh finished in six minutes and 51.7 seconds (6:51.7), beating teams from West Bengal, Odisha, and hosts Maharashtra.

Advertisement

In the men’s coxless-four final, the Chandigarh team of Gulshan Kumar, Tinku, Sahil Moudgil and Sukhdeep Singh secured third place with a timing of 6:38.1.

Advertisement

Dr Anmol Rattan Sindhu, President of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, congratulated the medal winners. The local team is coached by Jaspal Singh and Sishanpal, according to CRA secretary Rajiv Sharma.