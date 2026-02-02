DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Chandigarh

City rowers bag gold, bronze at national meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh rowers won gold in the men’s double scull and bronze in the men’s coxless-four at the 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship, held at the Army Rowing Node in Pune, Maharashtra.

In the 2000m men’s double scull final, Yuvraj Singh Parmar and Jaspal Singh finished in six minutes and 51.7 seconds (6:51.7), beating teams from West Bengal, Odisha, and hosts Maharashtra.

In the men’s coxless-four final, the Chandigarh team of Gulshan Kumar, Tinku, Sahil Moudgil and Sukhdeep Singh secured third place with a timing of 6:38.1.

Dr Anmol Rattan Sindhu, President of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, congratulated the medal winners. The local team is coached by Jaspal Singh and Sishanpal, according to CRA secretary Rajiv Sharma.

