City school students bat for sustainable living

City school students bat for sustainable living

The Nursery and LKG students of the Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, sent out a powerful message on environmental conservation through its "Glow Growers" event. The school also inaugurated a state-of-the-art skating rink on its campus.
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:27 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Students perform during an event at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School.
The Nursery and LKG students of the Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, sent out a powerful message on environmental conservation through its “Glow Growers” event.

The school also inaugurated a state-of-the-art skating rink on its campus. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Reverend Sister Arti as the chief guest.

