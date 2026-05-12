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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh team wins Kenya hockey tournament

Chandigarh team wins Kenya hockey tournament

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:31 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) won Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament in Kenya. Despite facing an early setback in the group stage with a 1-4 defeat against the host club — Nairobi Sikh Union — the RGHA players recorded a stunning comeback.

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However, the side found their rhythm and embarked on an unstoppable winning streak, registering comprehensive victories in their remaining group matches.

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The team overpowered London Sikh Union with a resounding 9-0 win, defeated Satellites 7-1, and outclassed Niger Flickers 8-3 to storm into the knockout rounds.

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In the semifinals, RGHA secured a commanding 7-2 victory in a re-match against Satellites to book their place in the championship match.

In the final against Nairobi Sikh Union, the academy delivered a masterful performance to secure a 4-1 victory.

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The match began with Roundglass conceding the goal in the opening minute from a penalty corner. However, the side immediately bounced back with a quick brace from Jarman Singh (7th, 9th) to take the lead.

Roundglass then consolidated their position by scoring a couple more in the 34th and 46th minutes through Jobanpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh, avenging their earlier group-stage defeat and sealing the historic victory. The tournament, hosted to mark the 100-year anniversary of the historic Sikh Union Club, featured a highly competitive lineup of international clubs. The local academy was coached by Kankala Vishnu and managed by Manish Pandey.

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