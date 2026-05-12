Chandigarh team wins Kenya hockey tournament

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) won Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament in Kenya. Despite facing an early setback in the group stage with a 1-4 defeat against the host club — Nairobi Sikh Union — the RGHA players recorded a stunning comeback.
However, the side found their rhythm and embarked on an unstoppable winning streak, registering comprehensive victories in their remaining group matches.
The team overpowered London Sikh Union with a resounding 9-0 win, defeated Satellites 7-1, and outclassed Niger Flickers 8-3 to storm into the knockout rounds.
In the semifinals, RGHA secured a commanding 7-2 victory in a re-match against Satellites to book their place in the championship match.
In the final against Nairobi Sikh Union, the academy delivered a masterful performance to secure a 4-1 victory.
The match began with Roundglass conceding the goal in the opening minute from a penalty corner. However, the side immediately bounced back with a quick brace from Jarman Singh (7th, 9th) to take the lead.
Roundglass then consolidated their position by scoring a couple more in the 34th and 46th minutes through Jobanpreet Singh and Gurwinder Singh, avenging their earlier group-stage defeat and sealing the historic victory. The tournament, hosted to mark the 100-year anniversary of the historic Sikh Union Club, featured a highly competitive lineup of international clubs. The local academy was coached by Kankala Vishnu and managed by Manish Pandey.