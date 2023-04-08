City to host NCA camp for girls from April 17

Chandigarh, April 7
While local grounds are busy hosting Gully Cricket matches, the city may get a chance to host National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp for girls’ U-19 category, starting from April 17 to May 11.
The camp is likely to be held at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Perhaps, it’s for the first time that such BCCI’s camp will be held here. The BCCI has segregated players into four different teams and the camps are scheduled to be held at various parts of the country.
“Chandigarh has been picked as one of the venues for conducting the camp. However, the local association is yet to give an official word on this. The BCCI conducts camps of top performers in the domestic season every year so as to further assess their talent. If Chandigarh has been chosen for this job, it’s a big event for local women cricketers,” said a senior official, seeking anonymity.
During the NCA camp, players are taught about the game under a professional environment by BCCI-approved coaching staff. Besides rigorous training, practice matches ranging from T20, ODI and multi-day games are also organised.
“This will be a learning way for the selected players and as well as local cricketers. Players can come and watch the drills conducted during the camp and can work on it to improve their career. It will also open ways for future opportunities for these young players and even coaches,” said another official.
About the camp
