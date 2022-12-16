Chandigarh trail by 276 runs against Punjab

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

Chandigarh’s Arjit Singh posted a brilliant century against Punjab on the third day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association stadium, Mullanpur.

Chasing a mammoth total of 586/6, Chandigarh posted 310/6 at the draw of stumps. Arjit hogged the limelight by scoring a brilliant 121 off 279 balls, with 11 boundaries and three sixes. Resuming from the overnight score of 62/2, Arjit opened the team’s innings with Ankit Kaushik. The duo raised a 99-run partnership before Kaushik (48 off 97 balls, with seven boundaries) lost his wicket. Arjit, meanwhile, raised another crucial 87-run partnership for the 4th wicket with Gaurav Puri to take the team’s total to 225.

Sanvir accounted for Arjit to end his centurion innings. Thereafter, Puri and Kunal Mahajan (25 off 37 balls, with five boundaries) tried to take innings forward, but Sanvir claimed the latter’s wicket to stop the proceedings. Bhagmender Lather (8) also contributed a little, before Puri (76 off 171 balls, with 11 boundaries) and Gurinder Singh (12) ended the day unbeaten at 310/6. Sanvir (2/30) and Mayank Markandeya (2/74) claimed a majority of the wickets for the bowling side.

