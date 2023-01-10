Chandigarh weightlifters shine in national championship

Chandigarh, January 9
Local weightlifters bagged a rich haul of medals at the national championship held at Nagercoil.
Paramvir Singh (16), a student of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, claimed two gold medals and also set four national records in +109 kg category. He suppressed the record of international weightlifter Rudryamayan of Tamil Nadu in youth and junior sections.
Rudryamayan had set records in the Bodh Gaya nationals in 2019 by lifting 142-kg snatch and 175-kg clean and jerk. Paramvir has lifted 143 kg in snatch and 176 kg in clean and jerk events to set a new national record.
In the girls’ junior category, Deeksha from the city won gold medal in the -87 kg event. She lifted 76-kg snatch and 96-kg clean and jerk. Both the weighlifters train under Karanveer Singh Buttar.
