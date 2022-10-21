City witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 20

With the city witnessing around 10 to 15 dengue cases every day, the tally has already risen to 506 this year, the second highest since 2018.

The spurt in dengue cases comes in the wake of heavy rain in the city over the past month. No death has been reported so far due to the disease.

3 fatalities last year Last year, the city reported 1,596 dengue cases, highest since 2015, along with three fatalities

Two malaria and 15 chikungunya case have been reported this year 10K violators issued notices 10,496 notices, 256 show-cause notices to violators 345 challans issued to public institutions

This year, cases had surfaced early due to timely monsoon. Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, says: “The dengue cases have now been on the decline, but the recent rise was due to heavy rain in the recent past.”

There has been a rush in government hospitals for the past one month as patients have been going into the emergency wards with dengue fever and viral illness. Those with fever should get the dengue test done for early treatment, he says.

Dengue and malaria cases are typically reported between July and November, occasionally stretching up to mid-December. Only two cases of malaria and 15 of chikungunya have been reported this year in Chandigarh.

City residents, public and private institutions are being challaned for not keeping their surroundings clean and dengue larvae have been detected in refrigerators trays, pots, tyres, etc.

As many as 10,496 notices and 256 show-cause notices have been served on those flouting the norms. Also, 345 challans have been issued to public institutions.

Last year’s season was also marred by hospitals running out of beds for patients requiring medical intervention. The emergency wards of all three government hospitals were full with patients reporting fever and requiring platelets.

Watch out for

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by any of the two symptoms — muscle, bone or joint pain; headache; nausea; vomiting; pain behind eyes; swollen glands; rash — during febrile phase (2-7 days).