Chandigarh Youth Congress slams Centre over Budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

The Chandigarh Youth Congress, led by its president Manoj Lubana, hit out at the government over high unemployment rate in the country and claimed that the Union Budget 2023-24 failed to address the concerns of the poor. They said the Budget was only intended to benefit big corporate houses.

They burnt copies of Budget outside the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here to mark their dissent.

Lubana said the Budget had “no vision, no long-term plan”. Having a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said her party, the BJP, should field her in elections so that she could see the reality on the ground. He said there was a need to boost research and development spending, which would lead to wealth creation.

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, claimed that no step was taken to bring petrol, diesel and LPG under GST. The Budget failed to fulfil the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing two crore jobs every year to the youth. He further said the Budget badly failed to stop the rising prices of vegetables, pulses, edible oils and other daily need items.

