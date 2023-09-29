City's Akshay continues domination in golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

City’s Akshay Sharma continued his dominant display by firing a 5-under 65 to take the halfway lead at a total of 14-under 126, at the Telangana Golconda Masters. Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya matched Sharma’s first round effort by shooting a tournament low of 9-under 61 to lay behind one shot at second place. The cut was declared at 1-over 141 and a total of 57 professionals made the cut.

Sharma (61-65) put together three birdies and a bogey on his back-nine as he was brilliant on the greens from a range of 10 feet. The 33-year-old two-time winner on the PGTI, picked up another birdie on the second hole to continue his march forward.

He found himself in difficult spots on both the sixth and eighth but managed to extract birdies on both occasions. Baisoya (66-61) kept pace with the leader with his own moments of brilliance during his flawless 61.

