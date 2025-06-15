City’s first Sainik School step away from becoming reality

Advertisement

Chandigarh’s first Sainik School is a step away from becoming reality with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assuring Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria of approval to the project.

Kataria today called on the Defence Minister in New Delhi and strongly pitched for the proposal. He told Rajnath Singh that establishing a Sainik School in Chandigarh would significantly strengthen discipline, leadership qualities and the spirit of national service among the youth.

The Tribune was the first to report on July 13 last year that Chandigarh would get its maiden Sainik School. It will come up on the 16-acre campus of the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) in Sector 23.

The two leaders also held an in-depth discussion on tightening vigil along the border areas, particularly to check the smuggling of narcotics and weapons through drones. Emphasis was laid on further strengthening and modernising the anti-drone system to reinforce national security.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is currently evaluating applications received from across the country for new Sainik Schools under a partnership model. Approval letters will be issued to selected proposals after scrutiny.

In Chandigarh’s case, an Evaluation Committee visited the GMSSS-23A on November 21, 2025. The panel comprised the Deputy Commissioner (Chairman), the Principal of Sainik School in Kunjpura and the Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. The team assessed infrastructure, academic readiness, mess and kitchen facilities, and administrative preparedness. All requisite documents were submitted and the proposal was found complete and suitable. The matter now awaits the final approval from the Sainik Schools Society under the ministry, UT Education Secretary Prerna Puri told The Tribune.

The proposal traces its origin to June 2025, when a committee was constituted to examine the project feasibility. The panel studied policy guidelines of the Sainik Schools Society and visited PPP-model schools at Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh) and Kurukshetra (Haryana). The 16-acre campus of GMSSS, Sector 23, was identified as the proposed site.

Prerna disclosed that the Principal of the GMSSS-23 submitted an online application with registration fee on July 11, 2025, followed by formal submission on July 12.

Once approved, the school will admit students in Classes VI and IX through the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency. The fully residential, CBSE-affiliated institution will combine academic rigour with military training, value-based education and leadership development.

TIMELINE

June 15, 2025: Feasibility committee constituted

June 19, 2025: First meeting under Director, School Education

July 11-12, 2025: Online application and formal submission

Nov 21, 2025: Evaluation Committee visits GMSSS-23A

PROJECT DOSSIER

Location: 16-acre campus of GMSSS-23

Model: Partnership under Sainik Schools Society, MoD

Entry Classes: VI & IX

Intake: 40-80 students per class

Nature: Fully residential

Curriculum: CBSE with military training & leadership modules

Funding: Self-financed through fee structure

Staffing: 17 teaching posts; principal-led hierarchy