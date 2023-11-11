City's Neeraj wins tennis singles title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul of Chandigarh won the singles title of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men (Rs 2.5 lakh prize money) at the CLTA courts in Sector 10 here.

Neeraj defeated third seed Jagmeet Singh of Haryana in a three-setter marathon match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. After 1-1 in the final set both players played a good quality match. Finally, Neeraj used his experience and closed the final set and match 6-4.

In the semifinal, Neeraj had defeated fourth seed Parth Aggarwal of Delhi.