City's Ribhav to face top seed in tennis final

City’s Ribhav to face top seed in tennis final

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Nainika Naren Bendram returns a shot during the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament on Friday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
Top seed Swaraaj Shailendra Dhamdhere of Maharashtra marched into the boys’ U-18 final by overpowering Punjab’s Armaan Walia in straight sets 6-2 6-2 at the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

He will face the local challenger, Ribhav Saroha, who defeated Karnataka’s Nithin Barath 6-3 6-1 in today’s semifinal, in the title clash.

In the girls’ U-18 semis, Punjab’s Ranjhana Sangram defeated Shagun Kumari of Uttar Pradesh 6-4 6-3, while Maharashtra’s Nainika Naren Bendram overpowered Haryana’s Sherry Sharma 6-4 7-5.

