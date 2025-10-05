City’s Shubham named VP of powerlifting paralympic body

Chandigarh’s Shubham Chaudhary has been appointed vice president, Para Powerlifting, Paralympic Committee of India and joint secretary, Organising Committee of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, to be held in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement