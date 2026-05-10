City’s Suman, Babu hit gold in shooting nat’ls

Suman from Chandigarh bagged a gold medal with a score of 478 in the women’s 50m pistol masters’ event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship held in Delhi. Haryana’s Bimla Devi claimed the second position with a score of 463, while Sudha R of Tamil Nadu finished third with 446.

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In the men’s 50m pistol masters’ category, Chandigarh’s Babu Ram claimed the gold medal with a score of 534, followed by Rajasthan’s Sunil Chaudhary (508) and Charanjit Singh Narula (501) of Uttarakhand. MP’s Suraj Sharma emerged victorious in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol junior final, clinching gold with a score of 28. Haryana;s Sameer Gulia secured the silver medal with 27, while Chandigarh’s Unish Holinder claimed bronze with 20.

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