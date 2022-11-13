Chandigarh's ward number 23 best, finds MC swachh survey

Chandigarh, November 12
Ward number 23 was ranked first in a Swachh Ward survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation among the 35 wards in the city. Ward number 10 and 2 got the second and third positions, respectively.
The survey covered major Swachhata indicators like segregation of waste at source, citizen engagement, adopting home composting and 3R (reduce, reuse and recycle) principle.
Entries for the competition were received through a Google form circulated among RWAs, MWAs, schools, colleges, health facilities and government offices for self-assessment. To physically verify the entries, an on-field inspection team was constituted that included NGOs, NSS volunteers and sanitary inspectors.
A jury headed by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and comprising councillors Gurbax Rawat and Prem Lata selected the winners. Post-Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, the PGI, Gulmohar Garden and St Peter’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 37-B were adjudged the best in their respective categories
