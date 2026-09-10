Civic body begins laying paver blocks in Sector 45, Chandigarh

The work to pave narrow lanes and pathways in the EWS houses of Sector 45-D, falling under Ward No. 34 of the Municipal Corporation, was formally got started by area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi today in the presence of some women residents of the ward. The development project is estimated to cost around Rs 70 lakh.

Gabi said that several lanes between the EWS houses in Sector 45-D were extremely narrow, making it difficult to use heavy machinery and road rollers for conventional road construction. As a result, the roads could not be constructed to the required strength and often got damaged within two to three years.

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To address the long-standing problem, the Municipal Corporation has planned to install paver blocks in these narrow lanes. New kerb channels will also be installed to ensure proper drainage of rainwater. The use of paver blocks will make it possible to properly pave areas where conventional road construction is difficult due to space constraints.

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Gabi said the work would be completed at the earliest and would provide relief to residents who have been facing problems due to poor road conditions. The project will also improve the overall appearance of the area and make movement easier and safer for residents. He added that paver blocks were not only strong, but also convenient from the maintenance point of view. They are expected to remain usable for 15 to 20 years.

In case digging is required in the future for laying sewerage pipelines or other development works, only the concerned section of paver blocks can be removed and re-laid after completion of the work, avoiding the need to reconstruct the entire road. Gabi said that once the project was completed, the narrow lanes of the EWS houses in Sector 45-D would significantly improve in appearance and residents would have better, smoother and more convenient access.