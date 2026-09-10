DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Civic body begins laying paver blocks in Sector 45, Chandigarh

Civic body begins laying paver blocks in Sector 45, Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The work to pave narrow lanes and pathways in the EWS houses of Sector 45-D, falling under Ward No. 34 of the Municipal Corporation, was formally got started by area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi today in the presence of some women residents of the ward. The development project is estimated to cost around Rs 70 lakh.

Gabi said that several lanes between the EWS houses in Sector 45-D were extremely narrow, making it difficult to use heavy machinery and road rollers for conventional road construction. As a result, the roads could not be constructed to the required strength and often got damaged within two to three years.

Advertisement

To address the long-standing problem, the Municipal Corporation has planned to install paver blocks in these narrow lanes. New kerb channels will also be installed to ensure proper drainage of rainwater. The use of paver blocks will make it possible to properly pave areas where conventional road construction is difficult due to space constraints.

Advertisement

Gabi said the work would be completed at the earliest and would provide relief to residents who have been facing problems due to poor road conditions. The project will also improve the overall appearance of the area and make movement easier and safer for residents. He added that paver blocks were not only strong, but also convenient from the maintenance point of view. They are expected to remain usable for 15 to 20 years.

In case digging is required in the future for laying sewerage pipelines or other development works, only the concerned section of paver blocks can be removed and re-laid after completion of the work, avoiding the need to reconstruct the entire road. Gabi said that once the project was completed, the narrow lanes of the EWS houses in Sector 45-D would significantly improve in appearance and residents would have better, smoother and more convenient access.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts