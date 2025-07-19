DT
Civic body carries out patchwork on V5 roads in many sectors

Civic body carries out patchwork on V5 roads in many sectors

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
With an aim to ensure smoother and safer commuting for residents, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has carried out patchwork repairs on Phirni Road and various stretches of V5 roads across different sectors of the city. The patchwork was taken up at several identified locations, where road surface had deteriorated due to regular wear and tear, weather impact and utility work.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said that dedicated teams of the Engineering Wing had been deployed for timely completion of the patchwork with quality material to ensure longevity. He said that the patchwork would reduce commuting hassles and enhance safety for both pedestrians and vehicles.

The MC continues to appeal to people to share road damage complaints on the official MC helpline or app for prompt action.

