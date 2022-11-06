Civic body gets advanced tech to clear sewers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

To stop manual cleaning of sewer lines, the Municipal Corporation today introduced technologically advanced machines.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said training had been imparted to the staff concerned to operate rodding machines and cleaning of clogged sewers had been started. She said the machines were used to draw out silt and keep manholes free of blockages.

Mitra said the new machines could cut through tough clogs.

The Commissioner said the machines would also help the MC prevent various contaminants, including sewer leakages/damages, decrease bacteria growth and growth of tree roots in the sewer lines, etc, and check environmental pollution.