Civic body gets advanced tech to clear sewers

Chandigarh, November 5
To stop manual cleaning of sewer lines, the Municipal Corporation today introduced technologically advanced machines.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said training had been imparted to the staff concerned to operate rodding machines and cleaning of clogged sewers had been started. She said the machines were used to draw out silt and keep manholes free of blockages.
Mitra said the new machines could cut through tough clogs.
The Commissioner said the machines would also help the MC prevent various contaminants, including sewer leakages/damages, decrease bacteria growth and growth of tree roots in the sewer lines, etc, and check environmental pollution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...