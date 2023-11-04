Civic body kicks off mega exercise to deck up city ahead of festival of lights

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 3

The Municipal Corporation has started an exhaustive exercise to deck up the city for Diwali. Decorative lights will be put up at all intersections and important buildings. The cleaning of back lanes, clearing of bins and painting of kerbs are among steps being taken to prep up the city for the festival of lights.

Also, wall-to-wall cleaning of road berms, medians, central verges, pavements and outer edges of parks is to be done. The Horticulture Department has been asked to look into the upkeep of parks, gardens and green belts, including painting of toe walls, cleaning of dustbins and de-littering and removal of horticulture waste.

Instructions have been issued to keep toilets, “amrit sarovars” and all MC open grounds clean. Dedicated anti-litter teams are being formed to challan those indulging in dumping garbage in the open.

As per an official order, “Permissions are being granted for putting up stalls. Those allotted stalls will have to ensure protection of pavers/flooring, use of only truss structures, space utilisation as per permission and have in place dustbins and proper waste management, failing which permission shall be cancelled. Official teams formed to keep a check on violations.”

“Enforcement and booking teams to work in tandem. Booking teams to provide lists and details of permissions given so that enforcement can be checked. Enforcement duties to be strengthened to curb unauthorised vending,” the order reads.

Special focus will be on preparedness of fire response. Crowded areas have been identified where fire tenders will be deputed. All fire station officers and other staff will be on duty.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra has also ordered that employees of all categories be paid before November 3 irrespective of the receipt of bills. Reconciliation would take place later. As per present practice, outsourced employees get their salaries in the middle of the month.

#Diwali