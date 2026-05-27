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Home / Chandigarh / Civic body poll: Opposition alleges booth capturing in Mohali, police reject charge

Civic body poll: Opposition alleges booth capturing in Mohali, police reject charge

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:17 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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An elderly woman returns home after casting her vote at a government school during the civic body elections in Sohana on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Punjab’s Opposition parties on Tuesday alleged booth capturing and bogus voting during the civic body elections in Mohali district.

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They also accused the police of inaction over “excesses” committed by state’s ruling AAP.

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Around 4:30 pm, situation turned tense in Ward No.5 of Dera Bassi when around 15 youths allegedly entered the polling station and “tried to cast fake votes”.

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Sensing trouble, candidates of the BJP and the Congress started raising slogans.

Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon reached the spot and alleged booth capturing. He claimed that the police rounded up the youths only “under political pressure”.

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However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bikramjit Singh Brar claimed that no vote was cast by the youths.

In Mohali, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district president Parvinder Singh accused Sohana police station officials of “openly favouring” an AAP candidate.

Cops favoured AAP: SAD

He alleged that Sohana SHO Simarpreet Singh “openly supported the AAP candidate in Ward No. 39”. He alleged that the SHO also “abused” his family members.

The SAD leader claimed that party workers “foiled a bid of booth capturing”, a charge denied by the police.

Ward No.32 in Mohali witnessed skirmishes throughout the day. AAP and Congress supporters clashed with each other as the police allegedly remained a mute spectator. Sanjeev Vashishth, the district president of the BJP, alleged bogus voting in Ward No.32 and also showed the “broken seal” of a ballot box in Booth no. 134 of Ward No. 36. Congress and AAP supporters had heated exchanges in Ward Nos.6, 15, 28 and 36.

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