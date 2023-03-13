Civic body scraps proposal to outsource cleaning job to firm

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 12

In the wake of shifting of the Grain, Fruit and Vegetable Market from Sector 26 to 39 here and Municipal Corporation’s MoU with the Agricultural Marketing Board expiring in June, a proposal to outsource the work of sweeping, waste collection and transportation to an agency has been scrapped.

The MC said hiring an agency, which was to be for one year, would not be coterminous with its MoU with the mandi board. The mandi board pays around Rs 26 lakh per month to the civic body for the job.

The agency was to ensure sweeping and cleaning of service roads, footpaths, road berms, central verge, pavement, cycle track, collection and segregation of waste and transporting it to the respective processing facilities. No garbage points had to be left visible in the notified area and outer boundary.

MC Commissioner Anindita said: “Since mechanised sweeping has been mooted for Mani Majra, more manpower will be available. We are now going to depute manpower in double shift at the mandi to ensure cleanliness.”

At present, filthy and unhygienic conditions can be witnessed in the mandi. Garbage dump can be seen in different areas of the market.

During rain, water remains stagnant for long inconveniencing commuters. Visitors also face problems due to lack of parking space.

On its part, the UT Administration has expedited the process to shift the market to Sector 39. In December last year, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gave approval to the auction of 92 SCOs on a freehold basis at the new market under the Chandigarh Estate Rules.

A piece of land measuring 75 acres was acquired in 1990 and the site allotted for the second market in Sector 39 in 2002.

After the allotment of shops in the new market, the Sector 26 market will be de-notified in a phased manner. After completing the auction process, the market is expected to be shifted by April, as per an official.