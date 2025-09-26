DT
PT
Chandigarh / Civic body to improve storm water drainage network in Transport Area

Civic body to improve storm water drainage network in Transport Area

F&CC to discuss agenda for approval of Rs 26 lakh work today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation has decided to improve the storm water drainage (SWD) system in the Transport Area, Sector 26.

An estimate of over Rs 26 lakhs has been prepared for the work. An agenda in this regard will be placed before the Finance and Contract Committee of the civic body during its next meeting to be held tomorrow.

As per the agenda, the plan includes strengthening of the SWD network by repairing road gullies and machine holes and constructing additional road gullies and machine holes at in Sector 26-E.

During Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s visit to the area in May, Baldeep Singh Lucky, general secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, had apprised him of various problems of the area. Kataria had inspected the infrastructural facilities and directed officials concerned to improve them in consultation with all stakeholders.

Later, officials of the Engineering Department examined the area and found that various machine holes were damaged, reducing the efficiency of the storm water drainage system.

Despite maintenance and professional interventions, the problem persisted, indicating a potential structural issue with the drainage system.

It has been proposed to lay 300mm RCC pipeline, approximately 175 metres long, for connection of road gullies. The scope of the work also included construction of 25 machine-hole chambers and 34 road gully chambers and other required items.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said once the SWD system was improved, the transporters in the area would heave a sigh of relief as it was their long-pending demand. She said she had also directed the officials concerned to provide better facilities in the area.

