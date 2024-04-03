Civil Enclave project: Proposal for permission to use pathway in Ambala

Ambala, April 2
The Deputy Director of Defence (lands-1), Ministry of Defence, has submitted a proposal to the Chief of the Army Staff and Director General of Defence Estates, Delhi, for the grant of working permission to the Haryana Civil Aviation Department for the use of defence land for mutual usage of the existing pathway with the Air Force to connect the Civil Enclave with the apron of Air Force Station Ambala.
The proposal was submitted on March 22, regarding the under-construction civil enclave (domestic airport) project at Ambala Cantonment, being built under the RCS-UDAN scheme.
The terminal of the civil enclave is coming on 20-acre land adjoining the Air Force station in Ambala, with an estimated cost of Rs 20.50 crore.
In the proposal, the Deputy Director of Defence (Lands-1) mentioned he was directed to convey the sanction of the President for the grant of working permission to the Haryana Civil Aviation Department on defence land measuring 0.63 acres at Ambala Cantonment on a licence basis for mutual usage of the existing pathway with the Indian Air Force to connect the civil enclave with the apron of the Air Force Station in Ambala.
