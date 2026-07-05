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Home / Chandigarh / Civil servants, experts adopt 150 Maloya school students

Civil servants, experts adopt 150 Maloya school students

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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A group of retired and serving civil servants, military officers, doctors, engineers and educationists by the name Tricity Intelligentsia has adopted 150 Class X students of Government Model High School, Maloya, a school in Rehabilitation Colony No. 2, for academic support and personality development.

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A delegation visited the school and held interacted with students and faculty in the presence of headmaster Krishan Mohan Srivastava. The delegation included former Punjab Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal, former Punjab Secretary Harish Nayar, principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, Anita Kaushal, academician RK Sharma and former Central Government officer Sham Lal Bandhu.

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The visit identified learning gaps, absence of study environment at home and low self-confidence as the primary challenges being faced by the students.

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The group has drawn up an action plan covering baseline diagnostic tests to map weak areas, daily remedial classes in core subjects, structured mentorship for communication skills and digital literacy, mock assessments for board examination preparation and stress-management and career counselling sessions.

The initiative is being carried out under the aegis of Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

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