Civil society groups express solidarity with armed forces

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the Senior Citizens Association Sirhind, Sanatan Dharm Mandir Committee Sirhind, Rotary club, Lions club, Bharat Vikas Parishad and other NGOs urged the District Administration to assign any duty to them to serve the nation in any capacity they deem fit. They announced plans to organise massive blood donation camp and undertake any duty for civil defence.

Appreciating the gesture, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind and SSP Subham Aggarwal expressed their gratitude and told them to submit a list of volunteers so that they may be assigned civil defence duties in case of any emergency.

The DC said that the district administration was going to set up a portal and the citizens can register them mentioning their field of expertise. She exhorted to donate blood so that it could be sent to the army personnel in the hour of crisis. She said that there is nothing to panic as our forces are well equipped to face any eventuality.