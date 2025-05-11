DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Civil society groups express solidarity with armed forces

Civil society groups express solidarity with armed forces

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the Senior Citizens Association Sirhind, Sanatan Dharm Mandir Committee Sirhind, Rotary club, Lions club, Bharat Vikas Parishad and other NGOs urged the District Administration to assign any duty to them to serve the nation...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the Senior Citizens Association Sirhind, Sanatan Dharm Mandir Committee Sirhind, Rotary club, Lions club, Bharat Vikas Parishad and other NGOs urged the District Administration to assign any duty to them to serve the nation in any capacity they deem fit. They announced plans to organise massive blood donation camp and undertake any duty for civil defence.

Appreciating the gesture, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sona Thind and SSP Subham Aggarwal expressed their gratitude and told them to submit a list of volunteers so that they may be assigned civil defence duties in case of any emergency.

The DC said that the district administration was going to set up a portal and the citizens can register them mentioning their field of expertise. She exhorted to donate blood so that it could be sent to the army personnel in the hour of crisis. She said that there is nothing to panic as our forces are well equipped to face any eventuality.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper