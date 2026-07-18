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Home / Chandigarh / CJI Surya Kant urges Punjab, Haryana to improve court infrastructure

CJI Surya Kant urges Punjab, Haryana to improve court infrastructure

Inaugurates multi-level parking facility at District Court Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant Sharma. Image credit/PTI File
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday called upon the governments of Punjab and Haryana to improve infrastructure facilities in courts across the states, stressing that better facilities are essential for ensuring efficient delivery of justice.

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The CJI made the remarks while inaugurating a multi-level parking facility at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh, in the presence of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

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Supreme Court judges Justice AG Masih and Justice Sheel Nagu were also present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Surya Kant urged the Chandigargh administration to increase infrastructure at Punjab and Haryana High Court, including the creation of more parking facilities and additional courtrooms.

He said the Indian judiciary is among the leading institutions in the use of technology, which has helped make justice more accessible and affordable for the common man.

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"Technology has removed geographic boundaries. Today a person sitting in a remote area of the nation can approach the courts." he said.

The CJI added that the judiciary has also started using artificial technology and that rules and regulations have been framed to ensure its effective use.

Recalling his association to Chandigarh, Justice Surya Kant said the city had been his karambhumi and had witnessed his journey from struggle to success.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, delivered the welcome address on the occasion.

Kataria stressed the need for proper utilisation of the newly inaugurated parking facility.

The multi-level parking facility at the District Courts Complex has five levels, including a basement, and can accommodate 1,174 cars. The project has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 56 crore.

The UT Engineering Department started construction of the facility in July 2022 to address the growing parking shortage at the judicial complexes. The visitors have been facing a parking crisis on a daily basis, with internal roads and open spaces occupied by vehicles, leaving little room for free movement within the premises.

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