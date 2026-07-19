DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CJI Surya Kant inaugurates de-addiction drive in Mohali

CJI Surya Kant inaugurates de-addiction drive in Mohali

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The campaign will be carried out in phases till October 31. FILE
Advertisement

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority on Saturday launched a state-wide initiative dedicated to the ‘Comprehensive Youth Recovery & Rehabilitation Campaign’. The landmark campaign was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in the presence of the Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court and other judges of the HC.

Advertisement

The primary objective of the state-level drive is to support vulnerable youth through structured rehabilitation, prevent substance abuse, facilitate access to treatment and ensure the long-term social reintegration of affected individuals so they may lead healthy, productive, and drug-free lives. By deploying a coordinated, community-based framework, all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across Punjab are implementing this campaign from July 18 to October 31.

Advertisement

The campaign will adopt a multi-sectoral network that brings together legal services institutions, the Health Department, Prison Department, educational institutions, skill development agencies, law enforcement, civil society organisations, parents and community leaders. The collaborative effort is organised into distinct operational phases. The initial phase will run from July 18 to July 31, focusing on institutional preparation, capacity building, district mapping and the identification of vulnerable areas and affected individuals. This will be followed by a dedicated counselling, referral and rehabilitation phase from September 1 to 30, during which District Legal Services Authorities will conduct voluntary counselling, specialised family counselling sessions and facilitate formal medical referrals to government-recognized de-addiction centres.

Advertisement

The final phase of the campaign, running from October 1 to 31, will strictly focus on post-treatment rehabilitation, social reintegration and follow-up interventions. During this period, recovered youth will be linked with educational institutions, vocational training programs, skill development initiatives, employment exchanges and recreational avenues to prevent relapses.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts