CJI Surya Kant inaugurates de-addiction drive in Mohali

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority on Saturday launched a state-wide initiative dedicated to the ‘Comprehensive Youth Recovery & Rehabilitation Campaign’. The landmark campaign was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in the presence of the Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court and other judges of the HC.

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The primary objective of the state-level drive is to support vulnerable youth through structured rehabilitation, prevent substance abuse, facilitate access to treatment and ensure the long-term social reintegration of affected individuals so they may lead healthy, productive, and drug-free lives. By deploying a coordinated, community-based framework, all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across Punjab are implementing this campaign from July 18 to October 31.

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The campaign will adopt a multi-sectoral network that brings together legal services institutions, the Health Department, Prison Department, educational institutions, skill development agencies, law enforcement, civil society organisations, parents and community leaders. The collaborative effort is organised into distinct operational phases. The initial phase will run from July 18 to July 31, focusing on institutional preparation, capacity building, district mapping and the identification of vulnerable areas and affected individuals. This will be followed by a dedicated counselling, referral and rehabilitation phase from September 1 to 30, during which District Legal Services Authorities will conduct voluntary counselling, specialised family counselling sessions and facilitate formal medical referrals to government-recognized de-addiction centres.

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The final phase of the campaign, running from October 1 to 31, will strictly focus on post-treatment rehabilitation, social reintegration and follow-up interventions. During this period, recovered youth will be linked with educational institutions, vocational training programs, skill development initiatives, employment exchanges and recreational avenues to prevent relapses.