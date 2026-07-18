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Home / Chandigarh / CJI Surya Kant releases book on mediation

CJI Surya Kant releases book on mediation

The release comes at a time when India is intensifying efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution as a means of tackling a judicial backlog exceeding five crore cases

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:47 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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CJI Surya Kant speaks at an event in in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday released “The Mediation Movement in India”, a book edited by Prof. (Dr.) Seema Gupta of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Chandigarh University, describing it as a work that bridges the gap between the law on mediation and its practical application.

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Chief Justice Surya Kant, who has also penned the Foreword to the book, observed that while the Mediation Act could be read “in an afternoon”, the practice of mediation required a far deeper understanding.

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“The Act can be read in an afternoon, but the practice of mediation cannot. It is this gap the book addresses, moving past the letter of the law to the craft of mediation and to the human realities of a dispute,” he said while releasing the publication.

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The release comes at a time when India is intensifying efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution as a means of tackling a judicial backlog exceeding five crore cases. The Chief Justice of India is currently leading the ‘Mediation for the Nation Campaign 2.0’ as Chairperson of the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) and Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The first phase of the campaign resulted in the settlement of more than one lakh cases.

In the Foreword, Justice Surya Kant writes that the book offers “a full and candid engagement with the mediation movement in all its dimensions.”

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“The twenty-four chapters gathered here represent a full and candid engagement with the mediation movement in all its dimensions. Contributors drawn from the judiciary, the bar, the mediation community, and academia examine the Mediation Act, 2023 in meticulous detail, explore mediation’s reach across commercial disputes, family law, community conflicts, and corporate governance, and look ahead to its evolving intersection with technology and artificial intelligence,” he states.

He adds that the volume does not merely present an optimistic account of mediation but also candidly examines “the challenges of impasse, ethical complexity, and the social dimensions that shape every dispute.”

Calling mediation “a fundamental rethinking of how justice is delivered,” the Chief Justice describes the book as “a worthy companion on this journey.”

In her Preface, Prof. Gupta characterises the Mediation Act, 2023 as “a declaration that India is ready to pursue justice through conversation, not only adjudication.”

A certified mediator, Prof. Gupta serves as the Faculty Advisor of Madhyastha – the Centre of Excellence in ADR at UILS, Chandigarh University. The Mediation Movement in India is her third book.

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