CJI Surya Kant takes 'green' justice beyond courtroom

As wisps of cloud drifted lazily across Chandigarh’s July sky and the monsoon continued to keep the region waiting, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Saturday stepped beyond the courtroom to launch a tree plantation drive across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, setting in motion an ambitious campaign to plant lakhs of saplings through the season while reaffirming the judiciary’s constitutional commitment to protecting the environment.

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The weather seemed undecided. After nearly a week of relentless humidity and oppressive heat that had driven people indoors in search of air-conditioned comfort, the drifting clouds offered relief more in promise than in rain. It was on such a morning that the country’s highest judicial office chose to step onto the soil rather than remain within the halls where constitutional questions are argued and answered, allowing green justice to strike roots and the Constitution to find expression not through a judicial pronouncement, but through a sapling placed gently into the earth.

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Justice Surya Kant was in Chandigarh also to inaugurate the newly constructed multi-level parking facility at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 in the presence of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The project was overseen by Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and Building Committee Chairman Justice Deepak Sibal. Also present on the dias was Justice JS Puri, the administrative judge of the Chandigarh sessions division

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But the CJI devoted the larger part of the day, before the multilevel parking inauguration, to an idea that may well outlast both concrete and ceremony

Alongside Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and companion judges of the High Court, he launched the region-wide plantation drive that aims to plant lakhs of saplings across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the ongoing monsoon season.

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The initiative began with the Chief Justice planting a sapling within the Punjab and Haryana High Court premises, symbolically inaugurating a movement that will gradually branch out to court complexes, judicial residential colonies, legal services institutions and other suitable public spaces across the three jurisdictions. It was, in many ways, the judiciary allowing its constitutional commitment to extend beyond the pages of judgments and into landscapes where future generations will live, breathe and grow.

Organised in collaboration with the Forest Departments of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the campaign places particular emphasis on indigenous, fruit-bearing, medicinal and shade-giving species best suited to local ecological conditions. The objective is not merely to increase green cover but to strengthen biodiversity, improve ecological resilience and inspire wider public participation in preserving the natural environment.

CJI Surya Kant observed that environmental protection was “both a constitutional obligation and a shared moral responsibility.”

The plantation drive assumes significance as Article 48A of the Constitution directs the State to protect and improve the environment, and Article 51A(g) casts a corresponding duty upon every citizen. The constitutional vision of environmental protection demands collective action by institutions and citizens alike.

The CJI further observed that constitutional jurisprudence has firmly recognised the right to a clean and healthy environment as an inseparable facet of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21, making the protection of nature integral to human dignity and the well-being of future generations.

“Every sapling planted today is an investment in the future—a living legacy for generations yet to come. All stakeholders should come forward to transform environmental awareness into sustained action by nurturing nature with the same commitment with which it is restored,” the Chief Justice said.

The CJI, however, cautioned that the campaign’s success would not be measured merely by the number of saplings planted. Its true measure, he said, would lie in their survival, protection and growth. He urged sustained watering, regular monitoring and active community participation to ensure that the saplings planted today flourish into enduring symbols of environmental responsibility.

The plantation drive, launched in the presence of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other judges of the High Court, reflects the judiciary’s continuing engagement with environmental issues through both constitutional philosophy and institutional action. It reinforces the constitutional ideal that development and ecological preservation are not competing objectives but complementary responsibilities, each essential to securing a more resilient future.

As the hesitant monsoon continued to linger overhead, the symbolism was difficult to miss. While the rain was still finding its way to the earth, the judiciary had already found its own way of responding to the season. On the humid July morning, the Constitution spoke not only through the law, but also through the quiet act of planting the tree—allowing justice, quite literally, to take root.