DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CJM conducts surprise inspection of legal aid clinics in Panchkula district

CJM conducts surprise inspection of legal aid clinics in Panchkula district

Encourages residents to approach clinics on Sundays for free legal advice

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:59 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ajay Kumar, CJM-cum-Secretary DLSA, during inspection of a legal aid clinic in Panchkula.
Advertisement

Ajay Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, conducted a surprise inspection of various legal aid clinics across the district today to review their functioning and assess infrastructural facilities.

Advertisement

During his visit to the legal aid clinic at Mouli village, presently operating from Suvidha Kendra, he found that the facility lacked basic infrastructure. There was no proper seating arrangement for the advocate and the para legal volunteer (PLV), who provide services at the clinic every Sunday.

Advertisement

It was also observed that no signboard had been installed to indicate the presence of the clinic, making it difficult for villagers to locate it.

Advertisement

He directed the District Development and Panchayats Officer (DDPO), Panchkula, to ensure immediate provision of essential furniture and the installation of a prominently displayed signboard. He also instructed that “munadi” (Public announcement) be conducted in the nearby areas to raise awareness about the availability of free legal aid services.

Later, he inspected the legal aid clinic on the Mata Mansa Devi Temple premises, where no designated space or signboard was found. Considering the large number of devotees visiting the temple, he directed the authorities to allot a proper room with adequate infrastructure to facilitate smooth functioning of the clinic.

Advertisement

Interacting with residents and devotees, Ajay Kumar encouraged them to approach clinics on Sundays for free legal advice. He told them that regular inspections were being conducted to address shortcomings and ensure effective delivery of legal aid services.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts