CJM conducts surprise inspection of legal aid clinics in Panchkula district

Ajay Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, conducted a surprise inspection of various legal aid clinics across the district today to review their functioning and assess infrastructural facilities.

During his visit to the legal aid clinic at Mouli village, presently operating from Suvidha Kendra, he found that the facility lacked basic infrastructure. There was no proper seating arrangement for the advocate and the para legal volunteer (PLV), who provide services at the clinic every Sunday.

It was also observed that no signboard had been installed to indicate the presence of the clinic, making it difficult for villagers to locate it.

He directed the District Development and Panchayats Officer (DDPO), Panchkula, to ensure immediate provision of essential furniture and the installation of a prominently displayed signboard. He also instructed that “munadi” (Public announcement) be conducted in the nearby areas to raise awareness about the availability of free legal aid services.

Later, he inspected the legal aid clinic on the Mata Mansa Devi Temple premises, where no designated space or signboard was found. Considering the large number of devotees visiting the temple, he directed the authorities to allot a proper room with adequate infrastructure to facilitate smooth functioning of the clinic.

Interacting with residents and devotees, Ajay Kumar encouraged them to approach clinics on Sundays for free legal advice. He told them that regular inspections were being conducted to address shortcomings and ensure effective delivery of legal aid services.