Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 5

After the Punjab and Haryana special Assembly sessions on their respective claim over Chandigarh, now the city MC has called a special House meeting on April 7 with an eye on passing a resolution that Chandigarh should continue as a UT and have its own Vidhan Sabha.

Mayorspeak We want Chandigarh to continue as a UT. It should also have its own Vidhan Sabha. The decision involves residents and they should be heard first. Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon, Mayor

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon told Chandigarh Tribune, “The two states have called special sessions with their claims over Chandigarh. However, Chandigarh residents are not being heard on what they want. We have called a special House meeting on April 7 so that elected representatives are heard.”

“We want Chandigarh to continue as a UT. It should also have its own Vidhan Sabha.

The decision involves residents and they should be heard first. Being elected representatives, we will convey our sentiments. During the meeting, we will also thank Home Minister Amit Shah for giving projects worth around Rs600 crore and bringing central service rules for employees,” said Sarabjit Kaur, who is also a BJP councillor from the Mani Majra area.

City BJP president Arun Sood said, “Other than city residents, nobody else has a right over Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is indulging in petty politics. He should know that the decision of Home Minister Amit Shah of implementing central services rules, which has had all employees elated, was in force even before 1990.”

Reacting to the move, city Congress president Subhash Chawla said, “From day one, the Congress stand has been that Chandigarh should remain a UT. We will support the demand for a Vidhan Sabha as well, but the BJP should not create a drama over the issue. They are in power, when Shah came here, why didn’t they get it done from him.”

The city unit of AAP said they were undecided yet. The AAP government in Punjab called a special Assembly session and passed a resolution for the transfer Chandigarh to the state.

“We will hold a meeting to decide our stand on the issue. The MC doesn’t even have the entire city as several issues are taken care of by the UT Administration. It should not misguide people and instead demand a Mayor-in-Council,” AAP said.