Clamp down on those creating noise pollution, Mohali DC tells officials

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 12

The Mohali Administration has asked teams monitoring noise pollution in the city to act tough against violators by imposing environment compensation and seizing the source equipment.

“No violator should be spared. Those violating the Punjab and Haryana High Court guidelines on noise pollution and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, would be levied heavy penalties,” said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain at a meeting of the district-level committee on noise pollution. She said to maintain ambiance noise levels at public places, the sub-divisional committees and PPCB officials should crack down on offenders.

Those playing music beyond the permissible sound limit will face a fine of Rs 10,000 besides seizure of the source equipment. Similarly, violations with respect to generator sets would cost the user Rs 1 lakh in case of genset capacity of more than 1,000 KVA, Rs 25,000 for 62.5 to 1,000 KVA and Rs 10,000 for up to 62.5 KVA, besides sealing of the gensets. On the need for making Mohali a honking-free zone, the DC asked the Secretary, RTA, and district police to act swiftly against offenders with imposition of fines.

