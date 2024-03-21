Class IX student stabbed in park near Sector 39 school in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 20
A Class IX student of a government school was stabbed by a few youths at a nearby park in Sector 39 today. The incident was filmed by some people present in the park.
Sources said around three youths reached the park on a motorcycle. One of them was carrying a knife.
Similar incident in Feb
In February, a Class VIII student was attacked by two unidentified boys outside his school in Sector 37. The assailants had punched, kicked and stabbed the victim twice, inflicting injuries in his abdomen and thigh.
They attacked the student at the park near the school and fled the spot. The victim was rushed to the hospital. The police were informed about the incident. The police, along with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene.
Meanwhile, the Sector 39 police started an investigation into the incident. They have recorded the statements of a few youths who were present in the park at the time of the incident.
The police said the CCTV footage of the area was being analysed to identify the motorcycle used by the three suspects. The incident has brought to the forth a disturbing trend of assaults on students occurring frequently outside schools in the city. In a similar incident last month, a Class VIII student was attacked by unidentified assailants near his school in Sector 37.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...