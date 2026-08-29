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Home / Chandigarh / Class VIII girl dies at PGI after being set on fire

Class VIII girl dies at PGI after being set on fire

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old Class VIII girl succumbed to burns at the PGI, Chandigarh, today, a week after she was allegedly set on fire by a 24-year-old youth in Phase 7, Industrial Area, here.

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Following her death, the police added a murder charge against the arrested accused, Deepak, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Phase 7, Industrial Area. His two cousins, who allegedly accompanied him during the incident, are yet to be arrested.

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The victim’s father had recently lodged a complaint with the police that Deepak was allegedly stalking and harassing his daughter.

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Deepak was arrested after he allegedly barged into the girl’s house on August 21, poured sanitiser on her and set her on fire. According to the police, Deepak and his two relatives entered the house in Guru Nanak Colony and started arguing with the girl’s parents. Deepak allegedly ran upstairs to a first-floor room, poured sanitiser from a bottle on the girl and set her on fire.

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