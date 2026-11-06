A Class X student was stabbed in the back by four schoolmates following an argument near the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 39 here on Wednesday. The police have registered a case in this connection.

According to the police, all those involved are minors. The victim is a resident of a village in Mohali district while the juvenile who allegedly stabbed him is a Class XI student.

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The incident reportedly followed an argument at a nearby bus stop after school hours, which later escalated into an altercation. During the scuffle, one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed the victim in the back.

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The injured student was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where he was admitted. His condition was stated to be stable. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 39 police station under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 127(1) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered on the victim’s complaint.

The investigation is in progress. Since the accused are minors, the police will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.