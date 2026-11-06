Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Class X student stabbed by 4 schoolmates in Chandigarh's Sector 39

Class X student stabbed by 4 schoolmates in Chandigarh's Sector 39

article_Author
Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only
Advertisement

A Class X student was stabbed in the back by four schoolmates following an argument near the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 39 here on Wednesday. The police have registered a case in this connection.

According to the police, all those involved are minors. The victim is a resident of a village in Mohali district while the juvenile who allegedly stabbed him is a Class XI student.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly followed an argument at a nearby bus stop after school hours, which later escalated into an altercation. During the scuffle, one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed the victim in the back.

Advertisement

The injured student was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where he was admitted. His condition was stated to be stable. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 39 police station under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 127(1) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered on the victim’s complaint.

The investigation is in progress. Since the accused are minors, the police will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts