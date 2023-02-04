Chandigarh: Class X student stabbed outside Sector 33 school

Chandigarh, February 3

A class X student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, was stabbed outside the premises by unidentified miscreants today.

Sources said the victim had gone to the school to get a project file when around 15 to 20 miscreants arrived there and attacked a group of students. The victim who was standing nearby was also attacked and stabbed in the back with a knife.

The police were informed and students present at the scene took the victim to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The victim claimed two students of classes XI and IX had got into a fight on Thursday. “The suspects came outside the school today to take revenge from the class IX student, during which I was attacked,” he said.

The police said they had recorded the victim’s statement and initiated an investigation. “Efforts are being made to identify the suspects”, said a police official. — TNS

