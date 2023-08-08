Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Chandigarh, August 7
As many as 2,415 seats remain vacant for Class XI admissions in government schools despite the conclusion of the initial admission process.
Responding swiftly, the Education Department has decided to start the second round of counselling to fill these seats and provide students with an opportunity to secure admission in various streams.
The online application submission deadline for the second round of counselling is August 10, 2023, until 11:59 pm.
Fresh applicants from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), only Class X pass-outs from NIOS, will be allowed to apply as fresh candidates. They must register and create a login on the official website and submit the applicable fees. The Aadhaar card is mandatory for registration.
Students who were allocated schools and streams in the first counselling but wish to change either their school or stream preference, or both, are eligible to apply in the second round. They will need to pay a non-refundable migration fee of Rs 150 and can submit up to 5 preferences. If a candidate is allotted a seat through migration, his or her previous allotment will be withdrawn and given to the next candidate on merit.
Students who were not allocated any school or stream and wish to change their preferences can also participate. They must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 and follow the same procedure as Round 1. Candidates, who did not pay the admission fee earlier, will not be eligible for the second counselling.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh
Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...