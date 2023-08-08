Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

As many as 2,415 seats remain vacant for Class XI admissions in government schools despite the conclusion of the initial admission process.

Responding swiftly, the Education Department has decided to start the second round of counselling to fill these seats and provide students with an opportunity to secure admission in various streams.

The online application submission deadline for the second round of counselling is August 10, 2023, until 11:59 pm.

Fresh applicants from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), only Class X pass-outs from NIOS, will be allowed to apply as fresh candidates. They must register and create a login on the official website and submit the applicable fees. The Aadhaar card is mandatory for registration.

Students who were allocated schools and streams in the first counselling but wish to change either their school or stream preference, or both, are eligible to apply in the second round. They will need to pay a non-refundable migration fee of Rs 150 and can submit up to 5 preferences. If a candidate is allotted a seat through migration, his or her previous allotment will be withdrawn and given to the next candidate on merit.

Students who were not allocated any school or stream and wish to change their preferences can also participate. They must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 and follow the same procedure as Round 1. Candidates, who did not pay the admission fee earlier, will not be eligible for the second counselling.