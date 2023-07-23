Class XI admissions: Punjab and Haryana High Court allows provisional admission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Just about a month after UT’s decision to reserve 85 per cent seats in government senior secondary schools for those passing out from government high schools came under judicial scanner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed provisional admission of petitioner-students in humanities and commerce streams.

Justice Vikas Bahl directed the admissions against vacant seats in accordance with the preferences given by the petitioner-students. They were directed to comply with the formalities, including the payment of any fee for being provisionally admitted to the schools.

“After the formalities, the petitioners would be permitted provisionally to attend classes in the schools chosen by them till the time the vacant seats have not been opted by any of the candidates who are in the waiting list,” Justice Bahl asserted.

He added the court would consider whether the petitioners could be confirmed on the seats after the entire process was over and the position of the vacancies had crystallised. In case of non-confirmation, it would be seen whether they could be confirmed “with respect to any other seat regarding which there may be vacancy after taking into consideration their merit”.

The directions by Justice Bahl’s came during the hearing of a petition filed by a Class X pass-out challenging 85 per cent reservation. Seeking the quashing of the prospectus of the Chandigarh government schools, the petitioner through counsel Aalok Jagga had submitted that reserving 85 per cent seats in government senior secondary schools for those passing out from government high schools was illegal.